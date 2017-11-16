GBH Insights sees Apple becoming $1T company by next year

A GBH Insights analyst says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will become the first $1T company within the next year as the iPhone X hits its supercycle.

Analyst Daniel Ives says Apple shares could reach from $210 to $230 in the coming year

Ives’ thinks the three iPhone models this year will surpass peak iPhone 6 sales for a total of 258M units in the fiscal year ending in September.

Ives sees Apple’s ASP rising from $643 in FY17 to $746 in FY18 due to the higher cost of the iPhone X.

The analyst sees China sales improvements as another growth driver and estimates about 50M iPhone users in the country will need an update within about a year.

Apple’s most recent earnings report included the first positive results in China in six quarters.

Apple shares are up 1.15% .

