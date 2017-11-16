Helmerich & Payne says 2017 was largest-ever ramp up in land rig activity

Helmerich & Payne (HP +1% ) is higher after posting a smaller than expected FQ4 loss and a 60% Y/Y increase in revenues, also better than expected.

HP says FY 2017 saw "the largest ramp up of U.S. land rig activity in the company's history," closing the year with 197 rigs running compared with 95 rigs at the start of the year.

HP says its U.S. Land segment recorded a $4.2M operating loss in the quarter vs. a $69.7M loss in the year-ago period, its U.S. Land market share rose to 20% from 15% a year ago, and revenue days rose ~6% Q/Q.

For FY 2018, HP forecasts capex of $250M-$300M.