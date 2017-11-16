Coca-Cola to consider 'bolt-on' acquisitions

Coca-Cola (KO) CEO James Quincey says the company will look at "bolt-on" acquisitions as part of its M&A strategy. He wouldn't comment on any specific plans for Monster Beverage (MNST +0.9% ), which the company already holds an 18% stake in.

Shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are up 2.2% on the day Some analysts expect extra volatility with FIZZ today due to the Coca-Cola analyst day. Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is 5.5% higher .

Source :CNBC

