Diplomat Pharmacy buys second pharmacy benefit manager for $595M, investors unimpressed, shares down 21%

Investors do not appear to think much of Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO -21.3% ) $595M bid for pharmacy benefit manager LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services, its second deal this month.

Under the terms of the transaction, DPLO will pay $515M in cash and ~4.15M shares of common stock valued at ~$80M ($19.28/share). Yesterday's close was $19.07. The stock represents ~6% dilution.

The company expects LDI to generate non-GAAP EBITDA of $41M on revenues of $388M in 2017. The deal should close in 30 - 60 days.

Diplomat's offer represents a 14.5x multiple of non-GAAP EBITDA, more generous that the 9.4x multiple for its November 6 $47M bid for National Pharmaceutical Services.