GE power trouble prompts Moody's downgrade

Moody's has downgraded General Electric's (GE +0.2% ) long-term ratings to A2 from A1, and expects them to remain there over the next several years.

"The downgrades reflect the severe deterioration in the financial performance of GE's Power segment that will last through at least 2019. Along with the challenges in the Oil & Gas business posed by continued weakness in the global oil field services industry and the downturn in the North American market for freight locomotives, GE has to contend with weak earnings and cash flows in several segments that represent in aggregate about 50% of expected revenues in 2017."