FDA OKs Roche's Hemlibra for hemophilia A

The FDA approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3% ) Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) for routine prophylaxis to prevent/reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors, a subpopulation of ~1/3 of hemophilia sufferers.

Hemlibra, administered once-weekly via subcutaneous injection, is a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody designed to bring factor IXa and factor X together to activate the clotting process.

Roche is co-developing the product with Chugai and Genentech.

Hemophilia A-related tickers: SHPG ALNY BMRN BIVV OTCPK:BAYRY SGMO PFE RGNX