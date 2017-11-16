Scana proposes rate rollback, absorb some V.C. Summer construction costs

Scana (SCG +0.4% ) says it will absorb some construction costs from its failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant project and roll back rates for South Carolina utility customers, amid pressure from state regulators and consumer groups over its handling of the project.

SCG subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas proposes to roll back residential electric rates by 3.5%/year, or $90M/year, resulting in ~$5/month in bill deductions and returning rates to March 2015 levels.

SCG also says its shareholders will absorb the net nuclear construction costs - estimated at $2.9B - through lower earnings over 50 years, and it expects to write off $810M in costs related to the project.

SCE&G also agrees to acquire a 540 MW natural-gas-fired power plant from Columbia Energy for $180M, which will replace more than 40% of the projected power that would have been provided from V.C. Summer.

The plan will require approval from the South Carolina Public Service Commission.