Continental Resources reports second international sale of Bakken crude

Continental Resources (CLR +1.3% ) says it has sold its second cargo of crude oil for export from North Dakota's Bakken shale.

CLR plans to sell 430K barrels for January delivery to overseas markets from the Cushing, Okla., storage hub; the buyer or the destination of the cargo are not disclosed.

"We expect steady U.S. production and increasing international sales will drive down U.S. inventories and help correct the recent disparity between Brent and WTI prices," says Chairman and CEO Harold Hamm.