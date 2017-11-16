Time Warner, AT&T gain on antitrust chief's general merger comments

Time Warner (TWX +0.6% ) shares have jumped back into the green on an ABA speech from top Justice Dept. antitrust official Makan Delrahim on his approach moving forward.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is at a session high, up 1.3% , as well.

Delrahim suggested behavioral remedies were a bad approach in antitrust, particularly for vertical integration (like AT&T's $85B buyout, though Delrahim didn't mention that deal specifically).

"Without getting into specifics, I can say that behavioral remedies have proven challenging to enforce today," Delrahim said. DOJ has found it "onerous to collect information or satisfy the exacting standards of proving contempt and seeking relief" for violating decrees.

It's difficult to monitor and enforce such granular commitments as nondiscrimination and information firewalls, he went on.