Credit Suisse cautious on Best Buy ahead of holidays

Credit Suisse weighs in cautiously on Best Buy (BBY -4.6% ) as the retailer head into the critical part of the holiday shopping quarter.

Analyst Seth Sigman and team say the market already expected comparable sales upside in Q4 and observes that the stock tends to not trade well into year-end. Difficult product and market share comparisons ahead, along with the expectation that upward EPS revisions over the next twelve months will be missing, keeps CS on the sidelines with a Neutral rating on Best Buy.

