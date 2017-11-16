Xunlei +21% to multiyear high after double-digit revenue gains

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is up 20.7% and has hit a 3.5-year high after losses widened but revenues grew nearly 16% in Q3 earnings.

Revenues rose to $47.3M, also up 14% from the prior quarter, thanks to the growth of cloud computing, live video and mobile advertising.

Subscription revenues fell 12% to $20.8M, as subscribers fell to 4.18M from a year-ago 4.37M. Average revenue per subscriber fell to 33.2 yuan from last year's 36.l yuan and last quarter's 34.4 yuan.

Ad revenues, meanwhile, rose 23% to $5.7M, and Internet value-added services rose 65% to $20.8M.

For Q4, it's guiding to total revenues of $55M-$60M (up 46% at the midpoint).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $357.7M as of Sept. 30, vs. $381.5M at the end of 2016.

