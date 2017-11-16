Caesars looks to become Indiana juggernaut

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is in advanced talks to acquire the Hoosier Park Casino and Indiana Grand Casino in Indiana for as much as $1B, according to reports.

Both casino properties include horse tracks, which allows Caesars to get around rules limiting companies from owning more than two casinos in the state.

The casinos both rank in the top five in the state in gaming win, and together generate about $840 in casino revenue.

