Bitcoin surges to new all-time high

That didn't last long. Bitcoin made plenty of headlines over the weekend, plunging into the mid-$5Ks from a high of more than $7.5K days earlier.

As of Thursday afternoon, that's been erased and more. The crypto has been rallying all week and today is higher by 8% to $7,750.

In other news, CME Group expects to begin testing bitcoin futures trading on Monday, and still sees actual trading beginning before year-end. TradeStation (OTCPK:MNXBY) announces its intention to let customers trade the new futures contracts.

