FCC OKs Liberty's $1.1B purchase of Alaska's General Communication

As part of an extensive meeting today, the FCC's given its OK to a complicated $1.1B deal for Liberty Interactive (QVCA +3.3%) to purchase General Communication (GNCMA +2.5%).
The Justice Dept. had signed off on the deal for Alaska's biggest telecom in June.
The FCC's approval is unconditional, saying that it poses no harm to public interest.
The deal will put some hard assets behind what have historically been tracking stocks, Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures (LVNTA +2.5%) and help simplify Liberty's complicated corporate structure, as well as setting up a consolidated Liberty stake in Charter Communications (CHTR +1.9%).