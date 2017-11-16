Rockwell Automation should take Emerson's latest offer, analysts say

Rockwell Automation (ROK +3.7% ) is higher following Emerson Electric's (EMR -0.6% ) latest takeover bid but well below the $225/share offer, and several analysts think ROK would be wise to consider accepting.

Vertical Research views EMR’s overtures as "harder and harder to resist. The price certainly is full and the cash consideration is relatively high and Emerson’s concessions on company name, board and management, and Milwaukee all seem fair."

“We do think it is a compelling offer for the company, given the increase in overall bid and increased cash component,” Stifel analysts say.

Wells Fargo echoes those opinions but "remain(s) unconvinced about longer-term accretion/ROIC attractiveness for the transaction... [and] the integration of channel strategies (largely distinct for ROK and been a competitive advantage)."