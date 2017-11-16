CBS closes deal saga for Australia's Ten Network

Following last week's court approval and needed regulatory OKs, CBS (CBS +1.7% ) closed on its deal for Ten Network Holdings, bringing an end to a pursuit of the troubled Australian broadcaster that also included Fox Chairman Lachlan Murdoch.

The A$201M deal means CBS adds core linear channel TEN along with full ownership of digital terrestrial channel ELEVEN, DTT channel ONE and digital platform TENPLAY.

Murdoch and partner Bruce Gordon were thought to have an inside line on buying the network out of bankruptcy before CBS moved in with its bid.