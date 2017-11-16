Food stocks track higher

Packaged food stocks are having a huge day after J.M. Smucker (SJM +9.9%) blew past earnings estimates and Wal-Mart's number hinted at strong underlying retail demand.
Gainers include Campbell Soup (CPB +4%), B&G Foods (BGS +4.2%), McCormick & Company (MKC +3.2%), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +3.1%), Flower Foods (FLO +3.3%), Treehouse Foods (THS +2.2%), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +2.7%), General Mills (GIS +2.2%), Amplify Snack Brands (BETR +5.3%), Hain Celestial (HAIN +4.8%), Post Holdings (POST +2.3%), Pinnacle Foods (PF +2.1%) and Hostess Brands (TWNK +1.9%).
Many of the food names are tracking back from losses piled up earlier in the week after Whole Foods dropped prices.
Related ETF: PBJ.