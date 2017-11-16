Food stocks track higher

Packaged food stocks are having a huge day after J.M. Smucker (SJM +9.9% ) blew past earnings estimates and Wal-Mart's number hinted at strong underlying retail demand.

Gainers include Campbell Soup (CPB +4% ), B&G Foods (BGS +4.2% ), McCormick & Company (MKC +3.2% ), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +3.1% ), Flower Foods (FLO +3.3% ), Treehouse Foods (THS +2.2% ), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +2.7% ), General Mills (GIS +2.2% ), Amplify Snack Brands (BETR +5.3% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN +4.8% ), Post Holdings (POST +2.3% ), Pinnacle Foods (PF +2.1% ) and Hostess Brands (TWNK +1.9% ).

Many of the food names are tracking back from losses piled up earlier in the week after Whole Foods dropped prices.

Related ETF: PBJ.