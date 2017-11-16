Nikkei: Toshiba in talks to sell PC unit to Asus

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) could sell its PC business to Asus, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Lenovo has also reportedly shown interest in the PC unit, which has a strong foothold in America and Europe.

The PC business had an operating loss of $4.43M on $1.7B in sales last fiscal year, which ended in March. The loss is expected to deepen this year with weaker sales.

Toshiba selected a bid winner for its memory chip business but that faces regulatory and Western Digital lawsuit hurdles. The sale would help offset losses from other divisions namely the bankrupt energy company. But the chip unit was also a big money maker for Toshiba.

The company is now working to offload losing operations having previously announced the sale of its TV unit.

