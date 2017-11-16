Hillenbrand +11% to YTD high as FQ4 beats estimates

Hillenbrand (HI +10.7% ) surges more than 10% to a 52-week high after beating analyst expectations for both FQ4 earnings and revenues, due mainly to strong demand for plastics projects and screening and separating equipment.

HI says adjusted EBITDA rose 10% Y/Y to $82M, adjusted EBITDA margin gained 110 bps to 18.5%, driven by pricing and productivity improvements, and cash flow from operations of $143M jumped 52% from the year-ago quarter.

Order backlog in the process equipment segment rose 26% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q to $632M.