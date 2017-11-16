Valeant's nice run doesn't push analyst off the fence

Deutsche's Greg Gilbert gives a thumbs up to a number of moves made by Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) new management team, but isn't quite ready to upgrade the stock to a Buy.

He takes note of uncertainties around the growth potential and duration of Xifaxan and other franchises, medium-term debt maturities, the impact of tax reform, and the "potential cost of past sins." His working guess of possible liabilities from ongoing investigations and lawsuits is about $500M (vs. none previously).