Egalet's abuse-deterrent oxycodone safe in long-term study; shares up 81%

Results from a Phase 3 study assessing the safety of Egalet's (EGLT +80.7% ) abuse-deterrent oxycodone, Egalet-002, showed the opioid to be safe and well-tolerated with the incidence of adverse events consistent with an extended-release oxycodone.

The open-label 281-subject study evaluated the safety and tolerability of Egalet-002 for up to 56 weeks in opioid-experienced patients with moderate-to-severe chronic noncancer pain. About 150 participants received Egalet-002 for six months while ~50 received it for one year.

Another Phase 3 assessing the safety and efficacy of Egalet-002 in chronic pain patients will wind up next month.

Egalet-002 incorporates the company's Guardian Technology which uses injection molding to create a hard matrix designed to make the pill difficult to crush, grind, chew or dissolve. It also turns to gel when exposed to water.