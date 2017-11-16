AT&T CFO: Market's getting rational, wireless revenues stabilizing

AT&T (T +2% ) was full of strategy talk in its presentation at Morgan Stanley's Barcelona conference for Technology, Media and Telecom.

"We seem to be seeing more and more rational activity and more rational pricing," said Chief Financial Officer John Stephens, commenting on a wireless market roiled by price competition and aggressive promotions designed to steal customer growth among the U.S. big four.

He also said DirecTV Now has hit 900,000 subscribers in the not-quite-a-year since it launched, with half of those making up cord-cutters or "cord-nevers."

The company said it expected wireless service revenues to stabilize or grow near-term and that the majority of the installed base has gotten itself onto plans without data overages.

In wireless it pointed to four trends it expected to provide benefits: continuing expansion of its smartphone base; continued growth in prepaid subs and revenues; ongoing benefits from low postpaid churn; and opportunities in bundling wireless service with premium entertainment.

Stephens also pointed to expected additional Q4 pressure from natural disasters (the hurricanes and earthquake that hit its service areas this year). The company reiterated guidance for full-year earnings growing in mid-single digits, capex of around $22B and free cash flow at the "low end of the $18B range."