Report: U.S. Steel sought to keep chemical spill secret

Environmentalists are asking why the public was not told about a chemical spill last month into a Lake Michigan tributary that U.S. Steel (X +0.1% ) asked Indiana regulators to keep confidential, AP reports.

Documents released by the University of Chicago's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic show that U.S. Steel's plant in Portage, Ind., released 56.7 lbs. of cancer causing chromium on Oct. 25 after a wastewater treatment system malfunction, nearly double the amount the plant is permitted to release of the chemical over 24 hours.

The same U.S. Steel plant released nearly 300 lbs. of hexavalent chromium in April because of a pipe failure, causing the closure of nearby Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore beaches and a drinking water intake for some communities in the area.