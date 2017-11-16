Klondex Mines +10% on Fire Creek exploration update

Klondex Mines (KLDX +10.5% ) recovers some of its post-Q3 earnings losses after providing an update on its surface and underground exploration drill programs at its flagship Fire Creek Mine in Nevada.

KLDX says Fire Creek surface drilling discovered high grade mineralization, including 8.25 opt Au over 1.7 ft.; underground drilling continues to extend near mine high grade veins.

The up-dip underground drilling above the veins currently in production has returned significant assay results along a strike of 275 ft. and up-dip by 100 ft.

The down-dip underground drilling below the Karen vein has returned significant assay results along a strike of 150 ft. and down-dip by 75 ft.