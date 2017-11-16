Bloomberg: Qualcomm's bid for NXP could clear EU this year

Bloomberg sources say Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) could receive EU approval before year’s end.

The potential decision comes after Qualcomm makes a final deal with regulators on patents. Qualcomm had offered not to acquire certain standard essential NXP patents that raised antitrust concerns.

Winning approval would help offset the royalty losses from Apple and another unnamed licensee and help fend off an unsolicited offer from Broadcom.

NXP shares are up 0.35% .

Qualcomm shares are up 0.88% .

