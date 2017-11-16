FDA OKs expanded use of Pfizer's cancer med Sutent

The FDA approves the use of Pfizer's (PFE +0.6% ) SUTENT (sunitinib malate) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients who are at high risk of renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) recurrence after a kidney has been removed.

Approval was not as clearcut as usual considering the spit Ad Com vote (6-Yes, 6-No) in September.

The product's labeling contains a boxed warning about the risk of severe liver damage.

