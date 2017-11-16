Tribune Media sells former L.A. Times printing/distribution property

Tribune Media (TRCO +0.8% ) and its Tribune Real Estate Holdings, along with Kearny Real Estate, today announced it's sold a 24-acre plot under a former Los Angeles Times printing/distribution plant for $65M.

The property, in Costa Mesa, Calif., is going to a joint venture that includes SteelWave.

The Times and three community papers used the facility for printing, distribution and offices until it closed in 2010, after which the city set it for redevelopment.

It has an existing 50-foot steel frame building that offers high-volume tenant spaces, the company says, along with three acres of outdoor amenities and a 20,000-square-foot patio.