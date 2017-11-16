Ross Stores +6.2% as 8% sales gain paces Q3 beat

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is up 6.2% after hours, after beating on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings, despite its toughest comps yet, and boosting sales expectations for Q4.

The company now expects comparable store sales to rise 2-3% in Q4 (which has a 13th week), and is guiding to EPS of $0.88-$0.92 (vs. consensus for $0.92, and up from last year's actual $0.77).

For the current quarter, revenues grew nearly 8% and EPS was up 16%. Net earnings came to $274M vs. a year-ago $245M.

Comparable-store sales were up 4%, and the company said operating margin of 13.3% was better than it expected (due to higher merchandise margin and leverage on above-plan sales).

With raised Q4 guidance, for the full year it sees EPS of $3.24-$3.28, above consensus for $3.22.

Conference call to come at 4:15 p.m. ET.

