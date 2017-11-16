SL Green sells 600 Lexington Ave. for $305M

The price for the 36-story, 303K square-foot Midtown office building works out to $1,005 per square foot. The deal should close in Q1, and generate net cash proceeds to SL Green (NYSE:SLG) of $292M.

CIO Isaac Zion says the sale culminates a successful investment in which the company made targeted improvements in order to increase occupancy and the rent profile of the property. SL Green acquired the building through a JV in 2010 for $193M. The company took full ownership in 2015.

Source: Press Release