Aerie Pharma launches mid-stage study of Rhopressa to support marketing application in Japan

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) initiates a U.S.-based Phase 2 clinical trial assessing eye drop Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% in Japanese and Japanese-American patients. The primary objectives are to assess the non-inferiority of ocular hypotensive activity of two different dose concentrations versus placebo over 28 days and safety.

The company plans to conduct a Phase 3 study in Japan before filing a marketing application there.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of February 28, 2018. Approval is expected considering the 9 - 1 positive Ad Com vote.

