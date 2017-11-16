Tronox names chemical veteran Quinn as new President/CEO

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) appoints Jeffry Quinn as its new President and CEO, effective Dec. 1, succeeding board member Peter Johnston, who has held the role of interim CEO since May.

Quinn is a 30-year veteran of the mining, refining and chemicals industries, most recently as Chairman and CEO of publicly listed specialty chemical company Solutia from 2004 until its acquisition by Eastman Chemical in 2012.

Johnston, who will remain on TROX's board, had served after Thomas Casey retired as CEO for health reasons.