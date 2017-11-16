Gap +4.5% after fourth straight comparable-sales gain drives Q3 beat

Gap (NYSE:GPS) beat Q3 earnings expectations on top and bottom lines with its fourth straight quarter of positive comparable sales growth, and raised its full-year profit guidance.

Shares are up 4.5% after hours.

For fiscal 2017, it now sees EPS of $2.18-$2.22; excluding insurance benefits of about $0.10 from the Fishkill fire, it sees $2.08-$2.12 (above consensus for $2.06).

For Q3, comparable sales rose 3%, swinging from a 1% decline in the same quarter last year; that includes a negative impact of about 2 points from the Fishkill distribution center fire. By brand: Old Navy Global +4% (vs. last year's +4%); Gap Global +1% (vs. prior -4%); Banana Republic Global -1% (vs. prior -6%).

Overall, net sales rose to $3.84B from $3.8B.

Total inventory was up 3% Y/Y, mainly due to timing of in-transit inventory and a negative impact from forex.

For 2017, it's expecting comparable sales to rise in the low single digits.

Cash and equivalents came to $1.35B; YTD free cash flow was $197M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

