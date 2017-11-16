Applied Materials reports Q4 beats, upside Q1 guidance

Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are down 0.9% aftermarket despite Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q1 guidance has net sales from $4B to $4.2B (consensus: $3.97B) and EPS from $0.94 to $1.02 (consensus: $0.91).

Key metrics: Year-end backlog, $6.03B (+32% Y/Y); non-GAAP gross margin, 46.2% (+2.5 points); operating margin, 28.7% (+3.5); operating expenses, $689M; cash and equivalents, $5B.

Segment performance: Semiconductor Systems, $2.43B (+14% Y/Y); Applied Global Services, $831M (+20%); Display and Adjacent Markets, $677M (+50%).

