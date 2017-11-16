Splunk +11% after Q3 beats and upside revenue guidance through FY19

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $388M to $390M (consensus: $383.6M) with non-GAAP operating margin of 16%.

Upside FY18 guidance (revised): revenues, $1.239B to $1.241B (consensus: $1.22B; was $1.21B to $1.215B); billings, $1.485B (was: $1.45B); non-GAAP operating margin, 8.5% (was 8%).

Upside FY19 guidance: revenue, $1.55B (consensus: $1.52B); non-GAAP operating margin, 10.5%.

Key metrics: Billings, $381.6M (+38%); non-GAAP operating margin, 9.8%; operating cash flow, $52.3M; FCF, $46.9M; operating expenses, $315M; cash and equivalents, $393.3M.

Customers: Added 450 new enterprise customers in the quarter with new and expansion customers including 21st Century Fox, Daimler, and Johns Hopkins University.

Splunk shares are up 11% aftermarket.

