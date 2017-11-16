Management moves at Markel

Current CFO Anne Waleski plans to transition from that role by the end of 2019 Q1. She's to be succeeded by Jeremy Noble, currently finance director of Markel International. Waleski has been with Markel (NYSE:MKL) since 1993, and CFO since 2010.

Vice Chairman Michael Crowley is retiring at the end of the year. Over 2018, he plans to transition his duties and relationships with key producers and clients to others at the company.

Crowley was president and co-COO of Markel from 2010 to 2015, and has been vice chairman since August 2016.