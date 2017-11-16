Ziff Davis hits bargain bin for reported $50M purchase of Mashable

In a down sign for digital media, Mashable is selling itself to Ziff Davis for about $50M -- a shadow of its former valuation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Mashable's last investment round, in March 2016, valued the company at $250M.

After that the publisher started a "pivot to video" and had begun seeking more funding this year before moving to talk of an outright sale a couple of months ago, according to the report.

Chief Revenue Officer Ed Wise left Mashable in June and the company started slipping toward a "substantial" loss for 2017.