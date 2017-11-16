Stocks rebound as Wal-Mart leaps to new record, House passes tax bill

Stocks bounced back from their recent sluggishness, as investors moved in following upbeat earnings from Wal-Mart and Cisco and the passage of a tax bill in the House.

Consumer staples (+1.6%) topped today's leaderboard among S&P sectors, as Wal-Mart surged 10.9% to a new record high after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and issuing strong profit guidance for 2018.

Meanwhile, strength in the tech sector (+1.3%) was sparked by Cisco Systems (+5.2%), which climbed to its best level in more than 16 years after reported above consensus earnings and offering upbeat guidance for the upcoming quarter; the strong showing for tech stocks helped lift the Nasdaq to a new all-time high.

The telecom services (+1.8%) and materials (+1.3%) groups also enjoyed strong showings, but financials (+0.1%) struggled to keep pace with the broader market and energy (-0.6%) fell again as U.S. crude oil slipped another 0.4% to settle at $55.11/bbl, extending this week's loss to 3%.

Treasury prices fell, sending the benchmark 10-year yield higher by 3 bps to 2.36% and the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.70%.