Post Holdings profit misses despite year-over-year gains

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) missed profit expectations despite net sales that ticked up and a strong addition to profitability from its non-cereal businesses in fiscal Q4 earnings.

Net sales rose 15% to $1.45B, aided by an acquisition of Weetabix and its $112M in revenues. Pro forma net sales were up 1.4%.

Gross profit was $437.1M, up from $377.4M. Operating profit rose 7.2% to $116.1M. EBITDA, meanwhile, increased 30.5% to $286.4M.

Post changed up its reportable segments: While Post Consumer Brands rolls up the North American ready-to-eat cereal and granola businesses, Michael Foods incorporates its egg, potato, cheese and pasta businesses; Active Nutrition contains protein shakes, bars and powders and nutritional supplements; and Private Brands includes peanut and nut butters and dried fruit and nuts.

Net sales by segment: Post Consumer Brands, $492.2M (up 4%); Michael Foods Group, $537.2M (up 2.8%); Active Nutrition, $193.3M (up 21.6%); Private Brands, $113.4M (up 6.9%); Weetabix, $112.4M (new).

Profit by segment: Post Consumer Brands, $86.5M (up 6.7%); Michael Foods Group, $61M (up 50.2%); Active Nutrition, $22.3M (up 726%); Private Brands, $10.9M (up 47.3%); Weetabix, $14.5M (new).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.

Shares today grew sharply into the close, finishing up 3.8% , but are down 0.3% after hours.

