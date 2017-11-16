WSJ: Meredith makes bid for Time in range of $17-$20/share

Amid recent deal speculation, Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has submitted a formal bid for Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) in the (generally) expected range of $17-$20, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That values Time equity at nearly $2B; the company wrapped up today worth about $1.6B after deal rumors drove TIME up 28.1% . Those shares are up another 3.7% after hours, quoting at $16.80/share.

Meredith, meanwhile, rose 10.6% today and is off 0.5% so far after hours.

A source says Time's board has gotten the offer and is reviewing it, according to the report.