TransCanada shuts part of Keystone pipeline after South Dakota oil spill

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) says it has shut down part of its Keystone pipeline after 5K barrels of oil leaked in South Dakota.

TRP says it expects the pipeline from Alberta to Cushing, Okla. and to Wood River and Patoka, Ill., to remain shut down while it responds to the leak; the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast remains open.

TRP has not yet provided a reason for the spill, which occurred just four days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission is expected to announce a decision on an 830K-barrel expansion of the Keystone system through the state.