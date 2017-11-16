Insperity Inc declares $0.30 dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 1.08%

Payable Dec. 18; for shareholders of record Dec. 4; ex-div Dec. 1.

In addition, the board has declared a special cash dividend of $2.00/share payable along with regular dividend.

The board also approved a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The stock dividend is payable on Dec. 18, 2017 to all stockholders of record as of Dec. 4, 2017.

The cash dividends will not be payable on any shares to be issued pursuant to the 2-for-1 stock split.