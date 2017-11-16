Shoe Carnival +17% after Q3 earnings beat, upside 2018 revenue guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) +16.8% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and guides FY 2018 revenues above consensus estimates.

SCVL says Q3 gross profit margin came in roughly flat at 29.8% compared to 29.9% in the year-ago quarter, but comp store sales increased 4.4% and inventory fell 4.3% on a per-store basis.

For FY 2018, SCVL sees EPS of $1.42-$1.49 vs. $1.43 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $1.02B-$1.025B vs. $1.01B consensus, with comp sales expected to come in flat to up single digits.