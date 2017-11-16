Local-media shares gain on FCC ownership rule rollback

In a fraught and split 3-2 vote today, the FCC relaxed longstanding media ownership regulations -- a move that could help conservative-leaning local-broadcasting giant Sinclair Broadcast reach 72% of the country.

With the changes, broadcasters will be allowed to combined with newspapers in the same market, and they can own two of the top four stations in a given city. The moves also restored the "UHF discount" and gave greater leeway to joint sales agreements, which critics say allow companies to skirt a 39% nationwide ownership cap.

That's likely to boost consolidation in broadcast media, most notably Sinclair's (NASDAQ:SBGI) deal to take over Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), a combination that would control 233 stations.

Sinclair Broadcast shares rose 4.7% today; TRCO finished up 0.9% .