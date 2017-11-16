Teck Resources OKs supplemental dividend, share buyback

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) approves a supplemental dividend of $0.40/share and a share repurchase mandate equivalent to an additional $0.40/share, in addition to its annual base dividend of $0.20.

In addition to the $260M total dividend payment, Teck says it will apply an additional $230M, or ~$0.40/share, toward the repurchase of Class B subordinate voting shares through next March under its previously announced normal course issuer bid program.

Teck says the moves reflect its strong free cash flow generation over the last 12 months and a strong outlook for the business.