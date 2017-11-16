J&J wins California lawsuit claiming asbestos in baby powder caused cancer

A California jury today ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a lawsuit by a woman who said she developed mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos in the company's talc-based products including its Baby Powder.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury’s verdict occurred in the first trial involving thousands of claims that J&J’s talc products caused mesothelioma or ovarian cancer.

“Johnson’s Baby Powder has been around since 1894 and it does not contain asbestos or cause mesothelioma or ovarian cancer,” the company says.