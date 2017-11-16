GE's Immelt says 'never approved' corporate jet practice

"It was never something I approved," former General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt tells Axios' Mike Allen of the company's practice of having an spare jet follow him on trips, and he says he stopped it "as soon as I found out about it."

WSJ reported last month that Immelt had an empty business jet follow his corporate plane on several trips around the world, to be utilized in case of any mechanical problems with the first plane, with the GE board kept in the dark about the practice despite a years-old whistleblower complaint.

When pressed about why he never noticed an extra plane, Immelt says he "never really thought about it... I was totally focused on the job."

If Immelt did not know, who did? And are they still working at GE?