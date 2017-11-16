Legacy Acquisition prices $300M initial public offering

Blank-check firm Legacy Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 30M units, at $10/unit.

That brings the raise to $300M. Shares will begin trading on NYSE tomorrow under the symbol LGC.U.

Each of the units comprise a sahre of class A common stock and a warrant enabling holders to buy a half-share of common stock for $11.50 each. When separated, common stock will trade under LGC.

Legacy focuses on businesses operating in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, consumer durables and retail and restaurants.

Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 4.5M units at the IPO price for overallotments.