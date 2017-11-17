Tesla unveils next-gen semi and the Roadster 2

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled its electric semi truck at a highly-anticipated event in Los Angeles.

The Tesla Semi will accelerate to 60 mph in five seconds and with 80K lbs load will hit the 60 mph mark in twenty seconds.

The Tesla Semi boasts 500 mile driving range at maximum load, a mark the company notes exceeds 80% of commercial trips. The vehicle will charge up to 400 miles of range in 30 minutes as the driver is loading or unloading the cargo. There's also hints of a "megacharger" network.

The Tesla Semi will feature four Model 3 electric motors and touchscreen panels in the cab on either side of the driver.

Musk highlighted that the Tesla Semi stands to be a gamechanger due to its cost-savings potential and driver comfort features. He takes some shots at diesel trucks and claims that the Tesla Semi won't break down for a million miles. There's also some solid points on the benefits of regenerative braking.

In regard to cost, Musk says the Tesla Semi will cost $1.26/mile to operate vs. $1.51/mile for a diesel truck.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2019.

A surprise reveal at the end of the event is the relaunch of the Tesla Roadster. "The fastest production car ever made," Musk said. The next-gen Roadster will go from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds and max out at over 250 mph. 620 miles of driving range is promised. Dizzy yet?

