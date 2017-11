Officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico will gather in Mexico City today for the fifth round of NAFTA renegotiations.

Discussions have already grown contentious with the Trump administration seeking radical changes including a sunset clause that would end NAFTA after five years unless all three countries agree to extend it.

The talks, which began in August, are scheduled to last until the end of March 2018.

