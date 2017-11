Brexit Secretary David Davis is warning Theresa May not to promise too much money to Brussels ahead of a crucial EU summit in December, saying cash must be held in reserve to help negotiate a trade deal next year.

May is expected to give more details of her thinking ahead of the conference, with the implication that Britain would be prepared to significantly increase the €20B it has already put on the table.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR